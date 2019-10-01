Haley_Webb

Award Winner’s Script Now a Feature Film

Haley Webb (Teen Wolf) stars in the feature film Alieu the Dreamer, which begins production later this week. The futuristic (and symbolically heavy handed/obvious) tale takes place at a time when humans haven’t dreamed for three decades…until a government agent discovers some poor young dude struggling in the projects who starts dreaming. Screenwriter Quincy Ledbetter’s original script was the winner of BET Networks’ and Paramount Pictures’ Project Cre8 competition last year, awarding the rookie filmmaker a chance to produce a million-dollar budget feature film. Ledbetter is a co-founder of the Brooklyn-based indie band The Bright Smoke, from which he’s taking a hiatus to come down to Atlanta to make his big movie.

