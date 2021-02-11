Bruce_Willis

Bruce Willis Goes Nuclear in Southwest Georgia

Bruce Willis sure spends a lot of time shooting low budget action thrillers down in south Georgia. He been doing another one called Reactor, filming scenes on Lake Blackshear as well as the southwest Georgia towns of Valdosta, Cordele and Fitzgerald, where the story is set. Jared Cohn (Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash) is directing the account of a group of mercenaries who take over and hold a nuclear power plant hostage. The cast also includes Patrick Muldoon (Robo-Dog: Airborne), Matthew Marsden (Piranha Blood Lake), Ava Paloma (My Man is a Loser), Kelly Lynn Reiter (Halloween Pussy Trap Kill! Kill!) and others even less known than that.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Bruce WillisFilmed in Georgia

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Articles

Machine Gun Kelly Films Movie in South Georgia

Machine Gun Kelly Films Movie in South Georgia

Call Sheet
  • 10 Feb
  • 0
Bruce Willis Goes Nuclear in Southwest Georgia

Bruce Willis Goes Nuclear in Southwest Georgia

Call Sheet
  • 10 Feb
  • 0
The Queers – Save the World

The Queers – Save the World

Record Reviews
  • 9 Feb
  • 2
PLS! PLS! CRNK THT NW NRCSSST LP!

PLS! PLS! CRNK THT NW NRCSSST LP!

Support Our Troops
  • 8 Feb
  • 0
Jimi Somewhere – Nothing Gold Can Stay

Jimi Somewhere – Nothing Gold Can Stay

Record Reviews
  • 5 Feb
  • 3
Jane Birkin Gives Us a Wakeup Call

Jane Birkin Gives Us a Wakeup Call

News Leak
  • 5 Feb
  • 0
Back to Top