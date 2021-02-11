Bruce Willis Goes Nuclear in Southwest Georgia

Bruce Willis sure spends a lot of time shooting low budget action thrillers down in south Georgia. He been doing another one called Reactor, filming scenes on Lake Blackshear as well as the southwest Georgia towns of Valdosta, Cordele and Fitzgerald, where the story is set. Jared Cohn (Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash) is directing the account of a group of mercenaries who take over and hold a nuclear power plant hostage. The cast also includes Patrick Muldoon (Robo-Dog: Airborne), Matthew Marsden (Piranha Blood Lake), Ava Paloma (My Man is a Loser), Kelly Lynn Reiter (Halloween Pussy Trap Kill! Kill!) and others even less known than that.