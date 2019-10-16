Bruce Willis Shoots Sci-Fi Indie in South Georgia

Bruce Willis is starring in an independent sci-fi action movie called Anti-Life, which has been filming in the south Georgia town of Fitzgerald. Callan Mulvey (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Endgame), Timothy V. Murphy (Quantico, True Detective), Swen Temmel (Backtrace), Cody Kearsley (Riverdale) and Adam Huel Potter are also in the story about a young mechanic aboard an interstellar ark heading to “New Earth” who faces off against a malevolent cosmic entity intent on using the spaceship as a weapon. John Suits (Pandemic) is directing, and cast member Corey Large is one of the writers and producers.