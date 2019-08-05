Coming 2 America Commences Production in Atlanta

The long-in-coming Coming to America sequel, cleverly referred to as Coming 2 America in certain media circles, has begun shooting scenes in metro Atlanta, specifically at Rick Ross’ mansion and 254-acre grounds (formerly owned by Evander Holyfield) in Fayetteville. The picture is going to be in production through October, so no telling what other area locations or landmarks will be used. Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are re-teaming for the comedy in which Prince Akeem (Murphy) discovers he has a long-lost son in the United States who is next in line for the throne of the fictional African country Zamuda, which if memory serves is just southeast of Wakanda. Comedian Jermaine Fowler (Superior Donuts) is also starring, presumably in the role of the royal son. It’s not confirmed yet whether Shari Headley, James Earl Jones or John Amos will be returning from the first film. Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow, Black Snake Moan) is directing, with shooting also to take place in New Jersey and Los Angeles.