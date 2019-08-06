Melissa_McCarthy

Thunder Force Rumbling Toward Atlanta

Is there any film genre Melissa McCarthy can’t flog for weak comedy fodder? Next on the list is “superhero movie,” in the form of Thunder Force, a Netflix feature starring McCarthy and Octavia Spencer, written and directed by Ben Falcone, aka Mr. McCarthy. With Atlanta production beginning in September and running through December, it’ll be McCarthy’s sixth flick made in Georgia, by my count, following Life As We Know It (2010), Identity Thief (2013), Central Intelligence (cameo only) (2016), Life of the Party (2018, with Falcone) and the upcoming Super Intelligence (also with Falcone). Spencer is certainly no stranger to the area, with Georgia-filmed projects including Beauty Shop (2005), Blues for Willadean (2012), the Fox TV series Red Band Society (2014-2015), The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015), The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016), Hidden Figures (2016) and Instant Family (2018).

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Filmed in AtlantaFilmed in GeorgiaMelissa McCarthyOctavia Spencer

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Five Years Rippin’ Out the Jams

Five Years Rippin’ Out the Jams

Support Our Troops
  • 6 Aug
  • 0
Thunder Force Rumbling Toward Atlanta

Thunder Force Rumbling Toward Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 6 Aug
  • 0
Coming 2 America Commences Production in Atlanta

Coming 2 America Commences Production in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 5 Aug
  • 0
Bakersfield’s Honky-Tonk History Boxed

Bakersfield’s Honky-Tonk History Boxed

News Leak
  • 4 Aug
  • 1
Georgia Dish Boys Promote Good Country Livin’

Georgia Dish Boys Promote Good Country Livin’

Support Our Troops
  • 2 Aug
  • 0
August Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

August Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Call Sheet
  • 1 Aug
  • 0
Back to Top