December Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Filmed in Atlanta by Swirl Films, the TV One original holiday movie Christmas Dilemma will air Dec. 6th at 7 p.m. ET… The movie Safety, based on the true story of former Clemson University safety Ray McElrathbey, will stream on Disney+ beginning Dec. 11th… Filmed in Augusta, the faith-based drama The Reason, starring Louis Gossett Jr, will be available to own digitally or on DVD beginning Dec 15th… The yuletide movie Cooking Up Christmas premieres Tuesday, Dec. 15th at 9 p.m. ET on OWN… The Bruce Willis sci-fi action flick Breach, which filmed in Fitzgerald, Georgia under the title Anti-Life, will open in selected theaters and be available on VOD and digital platforms beginning Dec. 18th… The Gerard Butler disaster epic Greenland has been a hit in all the foreign countries it’s been released in this past summer and fall, but its scheduled Sept. 25 release date in U.S. theaters was scrapped in a panic after Tenet bombed earlier that month as the first major theatrical release to test the kinda-sorta post-lockdown waters. Now it’s being made available as a premium VOD offering beginning Dec. 18th, moving to HBO and HBO Max sometime in 2021.