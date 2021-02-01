February Georgia Film/TV Quick Cuts

The fourth season of everyone’s new favorite show Cobra Kai is filming in Atlanta now through mid-April… The second season of Starz’ P-Valley will shoot in Atlanta from February though April… Marilyn Manson, Denise Crosby (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Ali Larter (the Resident Evil movies) and Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator, Chopping Mall) are among those who’ll star in the second season of Shudder’s horror anthology series Creepshow, which has been filming in Atlanta… Starz has picked up Step Up: High Water (previously on YouTube Red); the third season, retitled simply Step Up, is now beginning to film in Atlanta… The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the third Conjuring movie in the supernatural horror film franchise, is currently undergoing reshoots in metro Atlanta. Principal photography took place in Atlanta during the summer of 2019; it’s currently scheduled to be released June 4th in selected theaters and on HBO Max.