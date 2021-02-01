February Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Nicolas Cage battles animatronic characters running amuck in an abandoned theme park in Willy’s Wonderland, available on demand beginning Feb. 12th… As of now, the sci-fi movie Chaos Walking, starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley, is scheduled to be released in theaters and IMAX on March 5th… Coming 2 America will arrive on Amazon Prime March 5th… Over a year after its original planned release date, Black Widow is currently scheduled to open in theaters and IMAX on May 7th. Portions of the Marvel saga were shot in Georgia… Dr. Bird’s Advice for Sad Poets is now streaming on demand via select outlets.

The fourth and final season of Black Lightning will premiere on The CW Feb. 8th at 9 p.m. ET… Dwayne Johnson’s semi-autobiographical comedy series Young Rock premieres on NBC Feb. 16th at 8 p.m. ET… Season two of Tyler Perry’s The Oval premieres on BET Feb. 16th at 10:30 p.m. ET… Filmed in Atlanta under the working title Front Row Killer, director Marguerite Henry’s His Killer Fan will debut on the Lifetime Movie Network Feb. 19th at 8 p.m. ET… The “ripped from the headlines” original movie Girl in the Basement premieres Sat., Feb. 27th at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime… TV One’s original movie Don’t Waste Your Pretty, starring Keri Hilson, will premiere on Sunday, Feb. 28th at 8 p.m. ET… The tenth season extension of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC Feb. 28th at 9 p.m. ET… Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ March 19th.