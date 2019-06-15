Thuso_Mdedu

Underground Railroad Makes Tracks to Savannah

Adapted from Colson Whiteheads 2016 novel of the same name, The Underground Railroad is an upcoming “alternate history” limited series for Amazon that is readying to film in the Savannah area. South African actress Thuso Mbedu (Is’Thunzi, pictured), Aaron Pierre (Amazon’s Britannia), Joel Edgerton (Red Sparrow) and Chase W. Dillon (BET’s First Wives Club) are set to star in the tale – blending fantasy with history – of slaves on a mid-1800s Georgia cotton plantation who undertake an escape via the Underground Railroad – which, it turns out, is an actual system of tracks, tunnels and trains under the surface. Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk) is directing and executive producing the 11-episode run.

