Tiffany Haddish Cancels Atlanta Show Over Low Ticket Sales

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish has canceled her scheduled June 22 stand-up comedy show at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre.

The star of feature films Night School, Uncle Drew and the upcoming Limited Partners, plus television shows The Game (CW/BET) and Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong (OWN), all of which were shot in Georgia, released a statement on Saturday – one week before the concert – announcing she was “postponing” the show, adding that “I love the state of Georgia, but I need to stand with women and until they withdraw Measure HB481, I cannot in good faith perform there.” HB481, for those of you living on the Moon, is Georgia’s new abortion law, which forbids abortions if a fetal heartbeat can be detected. Governor Brian Kemp signed the bill into law on May 7, and it is scheduled to go into effect January 1, 2020, although legal challenges are a certainty.

While the gullible among us may consider Haddish to be sending a powerful, “woke” message to us backwoods bumpkins in Georgia, one that will undoubtedly earn brownie points from her buddies in Hollywood’s leftist gestapo, we call utter bullshit. Ticket sales for Haddish’s show were dismal. We would estimate that marginally over 1,000 tickets – and most certainly less than 2,000 – had been sold for the show. The Fox Theatre has a capacity of 4,665. In the weeks prior to the performance, tickets on the resale market were being offered at substantially less than face value.

The bottom line is, Haddish’s concert was a bomb, and she cancelled it in order to avoid potential embarrassment. She is taking no “high road” here. Her deflection of blame to HB481 was used just as a convenient excuse.

Clump-of-cells Haddish will be back in Georgia (“in good faith,” of course) whenever anyone pays her enough to star in another movie or TV show that’s being made here.