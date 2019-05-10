Hallmark’s Helen for Helen Wraps in Helen

Helen for Helen, one of seemingly 6,834 romantic Christmas movies the Hallmark Channel is making this year, is wrapping up its two-week production in and around – wait for it – Helen, Georgia! That’s because the story (or some of it, at least) is actually set there – it concerns a woman who grew up in Helen, where her dad still lives, although she moved to Atlanta to work. Nearby locations such as Unicoi Lodge and the Sautee Nacoochee Center have been used for scenes, in addition to Helen’s quaint Bavarian-style downtown, redressed with Christmas decorations. No info known on cast or director.