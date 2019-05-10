Geeta_Malik

Indian Indie Feature Now Filming in Cobb

Production on the Indian-American independent comedy film India Sweets and Spices is currently underway in Cobb County. Writer/director Geeta Malik (pictured) is behind the story about a rich/spoiled college freshman who uncovers secrets about her East Indian family’s past, upending her worldview. Malik’s original screenplay, then titled Dinner with Friends, won a 2016 Nicholl Fellowship in Screenwriting award. Nothing to report about the cast as yet.

Categories
Call Sheet
Tagged
Filmed in AtlantaFilmed in Georgia

