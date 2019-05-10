New BET Comedy Bigger Shoots in Atlanta

Executive producer Will Packer (pictured) is behind BET’s new comedy series Bigger, which has been in production in Atlanta since mid-April. The scripted, half-hour, single-camera show about five thirtysomethings looking for love in Atlanta was originally called Peachtree Place – a better name, quite honestly – when it was first announced as a project for the network last year. Cast is unknown at the present time, but we’re guessing they’re black, which narrows it down somewhat.