July Georgia Film/TV Quick Cuts

Jon Hamm and Olivia Wilde have been added to the cast of Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell… Morena Baccarin (Deadpool, Gotham) has been added to the cast of Waldo.

The fourth season of Brockmire is readying to commence production… Insatiable has wrapped production on its second season… REO Speedwagon filmed a concert scene for Ozark in Stone Mountain in mid-June… Production on the second season for TBS’s Miracle Workers is getting underway this summer… Work on the third season of Dynasty is not far away… After the pilot was shot in Atlanta, TNT has declined to pick up the female boxing drama Beast Mode as a series.