July Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Starring sisters Laura and Vanessa Marano, Saving Zoë is out in selected theaters and on VOD on July 12… The comedy flick Stuber opens July 12…

The new season of BET’s Tales premieres Tuesday, July 2 with a two-hour episode titled “Brothers”… They grow up quick, don’t they? The third season of Stranger Things premieres July 4 on Netflix… TV One’s Sins of the Father movie will air on July 7 at 8 p.m. … Filmed in the Savannah area, Florida Girls makes its debut on POP TV on July 10 at 10 p.m. … Deadly Dispatch, another TV One original movie, will air July 28 at 8 p.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Kitty Rose and the Rattlers Release Debut Album

July Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

July Georgia Film/TV Quick Cuts

Atlanta International Pop Festival 1969, Part 1

Atlanta International Pop Festival 1969, Part 2

