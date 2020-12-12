Korean War Film Devotion to be Shot Down in Savannah

Prep work is currently underway on the feature film Devotion, which is expected to shoot in Savannah from early February through late April. Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country, pictured) and Glen Powell (Netflix’s Set It Up) will star in the true story of two elite U.S. Navy fighter pilots from vastly different backgrounds whose friendship is tested on the battlefield when one of them is shot down behind enemy lines during the Korean War in 1950. J.D. Dillard (Sweetheart) will direct the saga, based on the book by Adam Makos.