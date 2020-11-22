Marvel’s Hawkeye Ready to Shoot in Atlanta

With filming on Ms. Marvel now well underway in Atlanta, the next Marvel Disney+ limited series to commence its production here is Hawkeye. The saga will star Jeremy Renner as the expert archer Clint Barton, reprising the role from the Avengers films in a story arc about him mentoring a young woman named Kate Bishop, to whom Barton eventually passes on the Hawkeye mantle. Hailee Steinfeld will supposedly portray Bishop; no other characters or cast members have been announced as yet. Under the working title Anchor Point, filming is expected to take place in metro Atlanta (including at Tyler Perry Studios, apparently, since Spider-Man and other Marvel types are currently crawling around Fayetteville’s Trilith Studios) through May. Troop Zero directors Amber Finlayson and Katie Ellwood (the British team known as Bert and Bertie) will direct some of the episodes, while Saturday Night Live guy Rhys Thomas will helm others.