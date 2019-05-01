May Georgia Film/TV Quick Cuts

Lindsay Wagner (yes, the Bionic Woman, at far left in this snapshot from the set) spent much of April in the North Georgia mountains filming the Hallmark holiday movie Christmas on the Range. Erin Cahill (Saving Grace), Nicholas Gonzalez (Being Mary Jane) and soap opera veteran A. Martinez also star – that’s them, left to right, with Wagner in the photo… Lovestruck is the working title of the FOX pilot that was filming in Atlanta early last month under the watchful eye of creator Tom Kapinos… The Comedy Central pilot Robbie, which shot in the Atlanta area last year, has been picked up for a full season. The series is being filmed currently in Atlanta, Douglasville and Morrow through June… Production on the tenth season of The Walking Dead will commence on May 6 in Senoia and surrounding areas, lasting through November… Local production on the third season of Ozark ramps up in mid-May… Principal photography has wrapped on the second seasons of Dynasty and The Resident… Boomerang and American Soul have been renewed for second seasons by BET… The CW network has renewed Black Lightning for a third season… Likewise, FOX has renewed The Resident for a third season.