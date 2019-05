May Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

The old lady cheerleading comedy Poms jumps into theaters May 10… Trial by Fire with Laura Dern opens in select theaters May 17… The John Travolta film The Poison Rose, which shot in Savannah, will open in select theaters and video-on-demand on May 24… Godzilla: King of the Monsters lays waste to movie theaters beginning May 31.