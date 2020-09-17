Ms. Marvel Makes Her Way to Atlanta

Another of the Disney+/Marvel TV miniseries will begin filming in the Atlanta area soon, as production on Ms. Marvel is expected to commence in early November and last into April. While it’s widely believed that the title character, as well as several supporting players, have been cast, there’s been no official announcement yet from Marvel as to who they are. Based on the character first introduced in the Captain Marvel comic book series in 2013 (and subsequently in her own title), Ms. Marvel is the alter ego of Pakistani-American teenager Kamala Khan from Jersey City, New Jersey – a comic book fan who idolizes Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel) and obtains fantastic inhuman powers. She’s notorious for being Marvel’s first Muslim superhero, and is the fourth comic book Ms. Marvel since that series began in 1977. Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the directors of 2019’s Captain Marvel, have been rumored as directing some episodes of Ms. Marvel; Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life) have also been discussed, though unconfirmed, as directing at least part of the series. The series will supposedly lead into Kamala Khan’s big screen debut in the next Captain Marvel movie.