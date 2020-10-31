November Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Slasher comedy Freaky with Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton (which shot in metro Atlanta as Freaky Friday the 13th) makes it to theaters Nov. 13… ’Tis the season for heartwarming Christmas flicks. Charlie’s Christmas Wish, which if memory serves involves a dog, will be available on VOD and DVD Nov. 10. Filmed in Canton, the family film stars Aiden Turner, Lindsey McKeon and Diane Ladd… Filmmaker David Raboy directed his feature debut, the suspenseful drama The Giant, in Atlanta back in the summer of 2018. It’ll be available on VOD beginning Nov. 13… Filmed in northwest Georgia in the Spring of 2019, the family holiday movie The Farmer and the Belle: Saving Santaland will be released on VOD outlets and DVD Nov. 17… Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square releases on Netflix Nov. 22… Ron Howard’s Hillbilly Elegy, starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close, comes out on Netflix Nov. 24.