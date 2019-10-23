Kathryn_Newton

Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton Swapping Bodies

Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton (Paranormal Activity 4, Netflix’s The Society, pictured) are starring in a supernatural body-swap thriller that just started filming in metro Atlanta. Still officially untitled, the movie currently being called Freaky Friday the 13th is shooting scenes in Alpharetta this week (including at Denmark High School) under the direction of Christopher Landon, who wrote the screenplay with Michael Kennedy. Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions is co-producing the tale of a high school girl who somehow exchanges bodies with a serial killer and then figures out she has less than 24 hours before the change becomes permanent. Yeah, sounds silly, but then Blum and Landon made a similarly corny concept totally work in the Happy Death Day movies, and Blumhouse is also behind the Purge, Insidious and Paranormal Activity series, so this could actually turn out to be pretty cool.

