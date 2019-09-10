Ray_J

Ray J Needs a Date for Christmas

An original Christmas movie for TV One, Dear Santa, I Need a Date, is currently in production in Atlanta. Rapper Ray J (pictured), Reagan Gomez-Preston (voice of Roberta Tubbs on The Cleveland Show), Jay DeVon Johnson (Greenleaf) and Ann-Marie Johnson (JAG, House of Payne) are starring in the comedic tale of a successful, ambitious brother and sister who consistently strike out in the romance department; under pressure from their parents to find mates, the siblings strike a bet on who can find a date by Christmas. Terri Vaughn (TV One’s 2018 holiday film Merry Wishmas) is directing what is sure to be an instantly forgotten endeavor.

