September Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

As of now, the Gerard Butler disaster epic Greenland is scheduled to be released in theaters Sept. 25. It’s already released in Belgium (July 29), France (Aug. 5) and Scandinavia (Aug 12)… The Gloria Steinem biopic The Glorias is skipping a theatrical run and instead airing on Amazon Prime beginning Sept. 30. Alicia Vikander, Julianne Moore and Lulu Wilson star as the feminist activist at various stages of her life.

Tyler Perry’s revival of House of Payne will premiere on BET Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 9 p.m. ET, followed by the premiere of his new series Assisted Living at 10 p.m. ET…