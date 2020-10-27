They Cloned Tyrone Hones In On Atlanta

Work will get underway toward late November in metro Atlanta on They Cloned Tyrone, a sci-fi/mystery feature film starring John Boyega (Star Wars eps. VII-IX, pictured), Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris (WandaVision, Mad Men). Juel Taylor (writer of Creed II) is making his feature film directorial debut with this pulpy Netflix production about three unlikely friends on the trail of a sinister cabal of scientists experimenting on and cloning black folks. The project is expected to shoot in the city through mid-February.