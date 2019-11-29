December Georgia-Filmed Release/Premiere Dates

Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell movie opens in theaters on Dec. 10… The gang from 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (also partially shot in Atlanta) returns on Dec. 13 when Jumanji: The Next Level enters movie theaters… Partly filmed in Conyers as well as Montgomery, Alabama, the civil rights legal drama Just Mercy starring Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan and Brie Larson gets a limited theatrical release on Christmas Day before going wide Jan. 10…

The 2019 Miss Universe Competition will take place at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, and will air live Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. on FOX… Dear Santa, I Need a Date airs on TV One Sunday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. … Currently available on Vudu, Christmas on the Range with Lindsay Wagner will be out on DVD Dec. 10… Filmed in Helen, Georgia, for Hallmark under the name Helen for Helen, the retitled holiday film Christmas Love Letter will instead premiere on Lifetime Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. … Undercover Brother 2 is now available on DVD and streaming services.