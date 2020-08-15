TV One’s Don’t Waste Your Pretty Wraps

Demetria Lucas’s 2014 advice book Don’t Waste Your Pretty: The Go-To Guide for Making Smarter Decisions in Life & Love is being adapted into a romantic comedy movie for all-black network TV One. Production began in February before halting for the Wu-Tang Flu shutdown; work on the remainder of Don’t Waste Your Pretty filmed at ATL Studios in Hiram through early August. Decatur native Keri Hilson (pictured) and Greenleaf’s L. Warren Young are among those starring in the account of a group of friends in their late twenties and early thirties, and their paths to happiness and romance.