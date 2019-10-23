Lost Harry Nilsson Album Found

Speaking of final/posthumous albums… unbeknownst to most folks, at the time of his death from a heart attack in January 1994, Harry Nilsson was working on his first album of new original material in nearly fifteen years. It’s never seen the light of day… ‘til now.

Produced by Mark Hudson and lined up for a Nov. 22 release on Omnivore Recordings, Losst and Foundd features nine Nilsson originals plus covers of Jimmy Webb and Yoko Ono. Webb is also among the musical contributors, alongside Van Dyke Parks, drummer Jim Keltner and Harry’s own son Keifo.

“I finally finished the record we were working on,” Hudson writes to Nilsson in the liner notes. “All of your ideas I would write down, and I have put them into this project… Making this album was a dream come true for me. I promised you we would finish it and get it out there one day, and that day has finally come!”