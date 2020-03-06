And_Then_We_Danced

And Then We Danced

Merab (Levan Gelbakhiani) is well versed in all 16 dances that honor the spirit of Tblisi, rooted in military moves and celebratory tradition, but he’s under scrutiny for not presenting the necessary idealized masculinity called for. Determined to escape the shadow of his brother, he’s coping, until competitive rival Irakli (Bachi Valishvili) joins the ballet troupe and the two of them start gaying it up! Director Levan Akin’s film is centered around how identity out of sync with orthodoxy challenges archaic roles. But then, Merab’s partner Mary (Ana Javakishvili) should’ve foreseen the inevitable when they all danced to ABBA!

[NR]

