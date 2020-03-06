Put Your Flaming Lips in my Deap Vally

Blistering California rock ‘n’ roll duo Deap Vally (Lindsey Troy and Julie Edwards) have trickled out a couple of new songs since 2016’s Nick Zinner-produced LP Femejism, but their next album is a collaboration with Wayne Coyne and Steven Drozd of Oklahoma psych-rockers The Flaming Lips under the banner Deap Lips.

Their self-titled album is in the pipeline for a March 13th release. Three singles have been released so far: “Hope Hell High” and “Home Thru Hell” successfully bliss out the Deap Vally slam-crunch with the Lips’ magic fairy dust, while “Motherfuckers Got to Go” is nothing more than a rant on repeat for two minutes that seem like ten. No tour dates announced as yet.