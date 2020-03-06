The Way Back

Jack Cunningham (Ben Affleck) is a broken-down shell of his former self. Now an alcoholic, he’s dealing with the death of his son and a marriage on the rocks. A former high school basketball sensation, who could have made it playing college ball if he wanted to, he walked away from the game and now feels regret for doing so. Jack’s glory days are far behind him, but he gets a taste for what he once was when he reluctantly accepts the position of basketball coach at his former high school. If this sounds cliché, it’s because it is. If you’ve seen one sports movie, you’ve seen this one too. But if you love formulaic sports movies (someone has too), this movie is right up your alley. Affleck shows his critics that he does have some acting chops, he acts quite believably in this as he teams up with The Accountant director Gavin O’Connor once again. O’Connor is right in his wheelhouse as he also directed 2004’s Miracle (ya’ know the one about the 1980 USA Olympic hockey team). South Park once featured a sports movie parody episode called “Stanley’s Cup.” I highly suggest you check out that episode over this movie.

