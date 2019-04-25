Best of Enemies

The Best of Enemies is a fact-based account of outspoken black activist Ann Atwater, played by Taraji P. Henson (Empire) clashing over school integration with C.P. Ellis, played by Oscar winner Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), the Exalted Cyclops of the North Carolina Ku Klux Klan. The two who are on complete polar opposite ends of the spectrum culturally/politically have to co-chair with each other and cast a vote that will determine the fate of East Durham, North Carolina’s black students that have been displaced by a school fire. Spoiler Alert: C.P. Ellis slowly has a change of heart about his “racist” ways (these days it wouldn’t matter, he’d always still be a “racist”)(and while I won’t reveal the complete plot of the movie to you now, Ann Atwater and C.P. Ellis became lifelong friends)(Ann Atwater delivered the eulogy at C.P. Ellis’ funeral! AWWW!). While the movie is a bit predictable, it’s still a must-watch just because of the acting – Henson and Rockwell are two of the best in the business. Controversy Warning: this movie has been getting flack (much like Green Book did). It’s not “woke” enough. It’s not “2019” enough. It “portrays the white guy as a hero.” “The black woman comes off as a bitch.” FACE PALM. This happened! And it was a book first! Henson is one of the best actresses out there. I’m sure Henson did some research and character development before filming. Unless all these woke keyboard warriors are calling Taraji P. Henson a racist?

[PG-13]