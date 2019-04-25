It’s Always Father-Daughter Day with The Brookses

Atlanta music veteran Jim Brooks teams with his daughter Meg in the folk, country and blues duo The Brookses. Together, the Red Light Café regulars tell stories with the tight harmonies and folksy instrumentation associated with some of roots music’s most famous surnames: Carter, Delmore, Louvin and Everly.

New album Lucky Charm, out April 26, serves as a strong case for the existence of blood harmony: the idea that relatives somehow make the best duet partners. This can be heard on Nashville Sound throwback “If Tears Were Whiskey,” trail ballad “High Noon,” alluring blues number “Black Magic” and the Lee Hazlewood-style “Calico.”

It’s a well-rounded survey of regional music that gained popular acceptance over time, interpreted earnestly without sounding like musical anachronisms.

To hear the father-daughter duo in an intimate setting, check out their May 2 album release show at the Red Light Café with fellow locals Collins Drive.

Photo by Mia Yakel.