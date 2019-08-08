Piranhas

Fifteen-year-old Nicola (Francesco Di Napoli) roams the streets of Naples with his gang of wannabe toughs until he encounters Lietizia (Viviana Aprea), which puts him on the path to quick wealth offering his services to the Neapolitan mafia! Based on the novel La Paranza dei Bambini (The Children’s Parade) from author Roberto Saviano, who went into hiding after his Gomorrah pissed off the mob. Director Claudio Giovannesi conducts a feeding frenzy of criminal chicanery from extortion to playing with guns for his Bugsy-Malone-meets-Bugsy-Siegel territorial teen trial-and-error coming-of-age tale.

[NR]