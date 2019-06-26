Shaft

Shaft

Talk about a dud that guts its own source material. In the 2000 Shaft reboot, Samuel L. Jackson played Richard Roundtree’s (the original 1971 Shaft’s) nephew, but in this new Shaft, suddenly Samuel L. Jackson is now Richard Roundtree’s son. That can be forgiven, but the boilerplate, clichéd script (that took three writers to write) (that’s never a good sign) cannot. The story follows Shaft and his son, JJ, John Shaft, Jr. (played by Jessie T. Usher) as they investigate the death of a friend. The performances are so dialed-in. Samuel L. Jackson, who’s made a career out of playing the same character over and over (God bless him), cashes in once again (what a genius!). Jessie T. Usher is most known for being in that humdrum Independence Day sequel, but now he might be known for his unalluring performance in this new waste-of-time snooze-fest. If anyone bothers to watch it, that is.

[R]

Categories
Movie Reviews
Tagged
ActionComedyFilmed in AtlantaFilmed in GeorgiaRichard RoundtreeSamuel L. Jackson

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Shaft

Shaft

Movie Reviews
  • 26 Jun
  • 1
Yesterday

Yesterday

Movie Reviews
  • 26 Jun
  • 0
Annabelle Comes Home

Annabelle Comes Home

Movie Reviews
  • 26 Jun
  • 0
Boo Ray – Tennessee Alabama Fireworks

Boo Ray – Tennessee Alabama Fireworks

Record Reviews
  • 26 Jun
  • 0
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Movie Reviews
  • 26 Jun
  • 0
Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters Heading to Atlanta

Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters Heading to Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 25 Jun
  • 0
Back to Top