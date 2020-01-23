The Gentlemen

Guy Ritchie, whose last movie was Aladdin (yes, that Aladdin, the live-action version starring Will Smith as the blue genie) is finally back to his former self/wheelhouse. His latest crime drama/comedy, The Gentlemen, is reminiscent of his earlier work such as Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch. All of Ritchie’s trademarks are back, including high-speed photography and lots of dark humor in what should be serious/violent scenes. Fletcher (Hugh Grant) is an unscrupulous private detective who finds dirt on rich people – including Mickey (Matthew McConaughey), a huge marijuana kingpin in England, which complicates things for Mickey as he is ready to sell his empire and settle down with his wife (Michelle Dockery). Grant turns in arguably the best performance of his career. Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy) and Colin Farrell co-star in a fun movie worth seeing.

