The Rhythm Section

In tremendous emotional pain, Stephanie (Blake Lively) starts heavily using drugs and becomes a prostitute in a London brothel after her immediate family is killed in a plane crash. She soon discovers that the crash was no accident, but the work of a terrorist cell that the British government covered up. To seek revenge against those who orchestrated the events that killed her family, Stephanie completely transforms herself and plunges into a chaotic world full of mystery and double crosses from CIA/MI6 agents. Based on the novel by Mark Burnell (Burnell also penned the screenplay), the far-fetched story and script is actually quite solid, however it’s a terribly named movie. What “The Rhythm Section” means is explained in a fleeting thirty seconds (it’s about slowing down your heartbeat and breathing), but it just doesn’t land or have any real significance throughout the movie. They could have just as easily called the movie Stephanie and it would have been 10% better. Speaking of Stephanie, maybe it was just me, but it felt like they really wanted Jennifer Lawrence to play this role, but she wasn’t available. Blake Lively does her best Jennifer Lawrence impersonation though.

[R]