Motörhead’s Early Albums Get Deluxe Reissues, Again

Well, hey, now that everyone from that classic-era lineup is dead, Motörhead are getting the fancy-schmancy reissue treatment one more time for their early albums, courtesy of BMG.

Kicking things off on Oct. 25 are 40th anniversary 2CD/3LP editions of Overkill and Bomber, both the original albums augmented with full live shows recorded in the spring and fall of 1979. For the über Motörfans, there’s also the 1979 vinyl box set, encased in a black biker jacket box, which includes both of the aforementioned packages plus an extra LP of B-sides, outtakes and rare tracks, a 7” single of “No Class”/“Like a Nightmare,” a 40-page magazine featuring unseen photos and fresh interviews regarding the era, the Bomber tour program, sheet music, badges, etc.

We’re assuming similar editions of the band’s other early albums are to follow in the coming years.

Photo by Allan Ballard.