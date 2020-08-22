New Order’s Power, Corruption and Lies Repackaged

Power, Corruption and Lies, the second full-length album from New Order, will enjoy the deluxe reissue treatment on Oct. 2 through Rhino Records. The “definitive edition” will include the 1983 album remastered from the original analog tapes, along with a CD of demos and a John Peel BBC session, plus two DVDs of various concerts and television appearances from 1982 through ‘84.

What about the non-LP singles that New Order released during this same period – “Blue Monday,” “Confusion,” “Thieves Like Us” and “Murder” – some of which were more popular than the album? Oddly, they’re not being included in the box set but are each being reissued separately as individual 12-inch vinyl singles, with their original B-sides, all remastered.