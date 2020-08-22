New_Order

New Order’s Power, Corruption and Lies Repackaged

Power, Corruption and Lies, the second full-length album from New Order, will enjoy the deluxe reissue treatment on Oct. 2 through Rhino Records. The “definitive edition” will include the 1983 album remastered from the original analog tapes, along with a CD of demos and a John Peel BBC session, plus two DVDs of various concerts and television appearances from 1982 through ‘84.

What about the non-LP singles that New Order released during this same period – “Blue Monday,” “Confusion,” “Thieves Like Us” and “Murder” – some of which were more popular than the album? Oddly, they’re not being included in the box set but are each being reissued separately as individual 12-inch vinyl singles, with their original B-sides, all remastered.

Categories
News Leak
Tagged
DanceEnglandManchesterNew OrderPost-Punk

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Articles

Venus Furs – Venus Furs

Venus Furs – Venus Furs

Record Reviews
  • 22 Aug
  • 0
New Order’s Power, Corruption and Lies Repackaged

New Order’s Power, Corruption and Lies Repackaged

News Leak
  • 22 Aug
  • 0
The B-52s Share Their US Festivities

The B-52s Share Their US Festivities

Support Our Troops
  • 21 Aug
  • 1
L.A. Witch

L.A. Witch

Feature Stories
  • 21 Aug
  • 0
Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula

Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula

Movie Reviews
  • 20 Aug
  • 0
Unhinged

Unhinged

Movie Reviews
  • 20 Aug
  • 3
Back to Top