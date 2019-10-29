Prince’s 1999 Gets Supersized

With the release of his fifth album 1999 in October 1982, Prince made the leap from a ribald R&B sensation into a massive crossover pop star. Now 37 years later, his estate is partnering with Warner Bros. Records to release a 5-CD/10-LP/DVD jumbo edition packed with rare and previously issued studio and live tracks.

Making sure you can party like it’s 1999 into the wee hours, the original double-LP will appended with 7”, 12” and dance mixes, B-sides, a multitude of original songs and versions never before officially released, and two complete live shows from late 1982 – one on CD/LP and the other on a DVD.

If you don’t feel like you need all that extra stuff, there are also a 2-CD/4-LP version, and a single CD/double LP straight reissue. They’re all available beginning Nov. 29.

Photo by Allen Beaulieu.