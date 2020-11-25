Kills_Portraits

Stray Kills to Fill in the Gaps

An assortment of B-sides and rare tracks from the first ten years of The Kills are being gathered for a tidy release called Little Bastards, out Dec. 11 via the Domino Recording Company.

Assembled non-chronologically, the 20 tracks are culled from debut EP Blood Pressures in 2002 up through 2011’s “Future Starts Slow” single, oddly omitting the B-sides from the duo’s other singles released that year. It also avoids remixes and live tracks from a few singles, but for a band with such a scattered discography as The Kills, Little Bastards does a pretty admirable job of collecting most of their stray tracks, including “I Call It Art” from a 2006 Serge Gainsbourg tribute album, a demo version of “Raise Me” and an otherwise unreleased cover of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’ “I Put a Spell on You.”

The Kills haven’t been heard from as a unit since their 2018 single covering rapper Saul Williams’ “List of Demands” and Peter Tosh’s “Stepping Razor,” but singer Allison Mosshart released a spoken word album this past July.

Categories
News Leak
Tagged
CompilationEnglandIndie RockLondonThe Kills

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Articles

Stray Kills to Fill in the Gaps

Stray Kills to Fill in the Gaps

News Leak
  • 25 Nov
  • 0
ZAPPA

ZAPPA

Movie Reviews
  • 24 Nov
  • 1
Marvel’s Hawkeye Ready to Shoot in Atlanta

Marvel’s Hawkeye Ready to Shoot in Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 22 Nov
  • 0
Music for Films…And Television

Music for Films…And Television

News Leak
  • 21 Nov
  • 0
The Budos Band

The Budos Band

Feature Stories
  • 20 Nov
  • 0
Machine Gun Kelly – Tickets to My Downfall

Machine Gun Kelly – Tickets to My Downfall

Record Reviews
  • 18 Nov
  • 3
Back to Top