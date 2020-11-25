Stray Kills to Fill in the Gaps

An assortment of B-sides and rare tracks from the first ten years of The Kills are being gathered for a tidy release called Little Bastards, out Dec. 11 via the Domino Recording Company.

Assembled non-chronologically, the 20 tracks are culled from debut EP Blood Pressures in 2002 up through 2011’s “Future Starts Slow” single, oddly omitting the B-sides from the duo’s other singles released that year. It also avoids remixes and live tracks from a few singles, but for a band with such a scattered discography as The Kills, Little Bastards does a pretty admirable job of collecting most of their stray tracks, including “I Call It Art” from a 2006 Serge Gainsbourg tribute album, a demo version of “Raise Me” and an otherwise unreleased cover of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’ “I Put a Spell on You.”

The Kills haven’t been heard from as a unit since their 2018 single covering rapper Saul Williams’ “List of Demands” and Peter Tosh’s “Stepping Razor,” but singer Allison Mosshart released a spoken word album this past July.