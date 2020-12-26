Teenage Fanclub Invite Us to Their Endless Arcade

Teenage Fanclub return with their latest album, Endless Arcade, which Merge Records will release in the U.S. on April 30. The longstanding Scottish pop-rockers have gifted fans an advance taste of Endless Arcade with a video of the single version of sublime opening song, “Home.” The album version extends to seven minutes.

Endless Arcade is the group’s first album since the departure of founding member Gerard Love, who left the band at the end of 2018, not wanting to hop on planes anymore to tour the world. Euros Child, formerly of Welsh psych-folk group Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci, has subsequently joined the cause on keyboards and backing vocals. He’s already been a part of the Fannies’ extended family, having formed the duo Jonny with Teenage Fanclub singer/guitarist Norman Blake in 2009.

Photo by Donald Milne.