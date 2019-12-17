Tennis Poised to Make a Splash

Our modern-day Captain & Tennille, indie pop duo Tennis will release their fifth studio album Swimmer on February 14, an appropriate date for the husband-and-wife couple of Patrick Riley and Alaina Moore, who finish the video for the advance single “Runner” by making out center-screen.

Their headlining slot at last month’s inaugural Over/Under Music Fest at Monday Night Garage was a one-off, but they’ll bring their captivating, ‘70s AM radio-evoking magic back to Atlanta early next May for Shaky Knees, near the tail end of a round of North American touring that kicks off in late February.