Tennis

Tennis Poised to Make a Splash

Our modern-day Captain & Tennille, indie pop duo Tennis will release their fifth studio album Swimmer on February 14, an appropriate date for the husband-and-wife couple of Patrick Riley and Alaina Moore, who finish the video for the advance single “Runner” by making out center-screen.

Their headlining slot at last month’s inaugural Over/Under Music Fest at Monday Night Garage was a one-off, but they’ll bring their captivating, ‘70s AM radio-evoking magic back to Atlanta early next May for Shaky Knees, near the tail end of a round of North American touring that kicks off in late February.

Categories
News Leak
Tagged
DenverIndie PopTennis

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

John Driskell Hopkins Offers His Finest Gifts

John Driskell Hopkins Offers His Finest Gifts

Support Our Troops
  • 17 Dec
  • 0
Tennis Poised to Make a Splash

Tennis Poised to Make a Splash

News Leak
  • 17 Dec
  • 0
Tommy Roe

Tommy Roe

Feature Stories
  • 16 Dec
  • 0
Get Out! December 23 – December 29

Get Out! December 23 – December 29

Get Out!
  • 16 Dec
  • 0
Blink-182 – NINE

Blink-182 – NINE

Record Reviews
  • 16 Dec
  • 1
Something Fishy About Snave and the Third Stream

Something Fishy About Snave and the Third Stream

Support Our Troops
  • 14 Dec
  • 1
Back to Top