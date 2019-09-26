The Muffs’ New LP Packed with Castaways

It is my assertion that The Muffs can make any day better, and that will certainly be the case on Oct. 18 when Omnivore Recordings releases the band’s first album in five years. The double-LP No Holiday will be jam-packed with 18 tracks that, according to drummer Roy McDonald, “run the spectrum from full-blown productions to intimate home recordings.”

Written by guitarist and singer Kim Shattuck as far back as 1991 and as recently as 2017, the songs “had been in my arsenal but were weeded out for super concise albums,” she says. “They were all great songs and we didn’t want them to go to waste. No way!”

Bassist Ronnie Barnett believes No Holiday “represents the depth of our band like none of our others. It could have easily been aptly called The Many Moods of the Muffs. All of our strengths: melody, big rock, sweetness, nastiness… All on display and readily apparent. The three of us, after all these years, are a family. The love between us is well represented here. We laid it all out there on this one.”