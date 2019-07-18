Muffs, Pandoras, Friggs Members Form The Coolies

Kim Shattuck already relaunched The Pandoras with Melanie Vammen a few years ago, resulting in the absolutely wonderful Hey! It’s the Pandoras mini-LP in 2018. Now Shattuck and Vammen have teamed up with Palmyra Delran of The Friggs to form the hottest new all-girl supergroup in the known universe: The Coolies!

Not to be confused with the onetime Atlanta outfit of the same name, the trio have already cooked up a nifty six-song EP, Uh Oh! It’s…The Coolies, which Wicked Cool Records will release on July 19. All proceeds from record sales will be donated to The ALS Association’s mission to discover treatments and a cure for ALS. Sez Shattuck, “It runs on my dad’s side of the family and it would be amazing to find a cure for my relatives and everybody else who gets it!”

Live performances are promised, but to what extent is unknown. Bouncing ideas back and forth, they recorded the EP bi-coastally: Shattuck (The Muffs) and Vammen (a former Muff) tracked their parts in L.A. while Palmyra did hers in New York, so it sounds like they’ve yet to bash them out together in the same room. Hopefully they’ll arrange something soon, ’cuz the EP is ace, with a 3-D cover portraying the girls as Archies comic characters. As Steven McDonald of Redd Kross implores, “Get hip to The Coolies now, or be doomed to a less joyous, less rockin’, less fulfilled life!” Maybe they can even work up a version of “Pussy Cook.”