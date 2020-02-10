Thievery Corporation Go Symphonik

In May 2017, Thievery Corporation played a concert at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in their hometown of Washington, DC, accompanied by an orchestra. Inspired by the results, Eric Hilton, Rob Garza and their ever-shifting crew have enlisted the talents of Prague’s FILMharmonic Orchestra for a full album.

Out on April 3, Symphonik finds the TC live band and orchestra exploring fresh renditions of a wide cross-section of live show favorites such as “Lebanese Blonde” (from 2000’s The Mirror Conspiracy), “Heaven’s Gonna Burn Your Eyes” (2002’s The Richest Man in Babylon), “Marching the Hate Machines (Into the Sun)” (2005’s The Cosmic Game) and a round of selections from 2017’s The Temple of I and I.

It would be a treat if they endeavor to promote the album by undertaking a symphonic tour, but nothing’s been mentioned. In the meantime, Rob Garza brings his solo endeavor GARZA to Atlanta’s Terminal West on Feb. 20.