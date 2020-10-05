Yo La Tengo, Awake Under the Covers

Originally included as part of a $300 limited-edition souvenir book made to coincide with a Los Angeles County Museum of Art exhibition of the work of Japanese artist Yoshitiomo Nara, a six-song EP by Yo La Tengo titled Sleepless Night will be released to the general public as a significantly lower-priced one-sided 12” vinyl record on Oct. 9, via Matador Records.

The Hoboken, New Jersey trio collaborated with Nara for the choosing of the EP’s songs, consisting of five covers (Dylan, Byrds, Delmore Brothers, Ronnie Lane and The Flying Machine) and one new original song. The cover art consists of an original work by Nara and a drawing of YLT by drummer/vocalist Georgia Hubley, while bassist James McNew etched an illustration on the vinyl’s flip side.

Also coming soon from Yo La Tengo is a vinyl pressing of their instrumental project We Have Amnesia Sometimes (the digital version of which came out in August) and a vinyl reissue of their 1995 album Electr-O-Pura. Both can be pre-ordered now via the Matador website, or at your friendly neighborhood record store.

Photo by Noah Kalina.