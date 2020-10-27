You Didn’t Know You Needed More Fall… But You Do

British indie label Cherry Red has been steadily releasing generously expanded editions of assorted albums by The Fall from throughout the group’s existence. In other words, the bewilderingly extensive catalog of that esoteric, acerbic Manchester assemblage, constantly led by Mark E. Smith from their 1976 formation until his death in 2018, keeps on growing.

The colored vinyl, multi-LP repressings of such titles as Hex Enduction Hour (1982), Live at the Witch Trials (1979) and Reformation Post TLC (2007) are usually doubled in length with B-sides, singles, remixes, John Peel BBC sessions and so forth. The CD editions are even fuller, usually three or four discs each, including all of the aforementioned extras along with full, previously unreleased live shows from the corresponding time period.

Cherry Red’s latest deluxe Fall reissue will be 2008’s Imperial Wax Solvent, out on Oct. 30. The vinyl version adds a bonus LP of an un-used version of the album; the 3-CD edition includes that as well as a show recorded in May 2008 in tiny Bexhill-On-Sea on England’s southern coast.

These, of course, might be difficult to procure in US stores, but it’s always worth a try. And you can always order direct.