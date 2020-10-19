Bad Books’ Debut Enjoys Expanded Repress

An expanded 10th anniversary edition of the self-titled debut album from Bad Books – the collaboration between singer-songwriter Kevin Devine and Andy Hull of Atlanta’s Manchester Orchestra – will be coming out this Friday, Oct. 23 digitally and in a 2-LP colored vinyl edition. (Does anyone release albums on plain ol’ black vinyl anymore? Funny how those are becoming the super-rare versions.)

The re-release will feature all new cover artwork and seven extra tracks: four live songs from an APK session (including a version of Built to Spill’s “The Plan”), a cut from a Daytrotter session and two acoustic recordings from a tour-exclusive 7-inch.

Photo by Harrison Hudson.