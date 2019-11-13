Blackberry Smoke Drops Live Album, Concert Film

Blackberry Smoke serves up a keepsake for attendees of last year’s Brothers and Sisters Holiday Homecoming shows with the live album and concert film Homecoming: Live in Atlanta, out Nov. 15.

The live album will feature 21 songs from throughout the Atlanta-born Southern rock band’s career, including a version of “One Horse Town” that was premiered recently by Rolling Stone Country.

The film should get fans hyped up for this year’s Brothers and Sisters shows, scheduled for Nov. 29-30 at the Tabernacle. Kendell Marvel, a songwriter for George Strait and Lee Ann Womack turned solo artist, opens the first night, with country-rockers The Vegabonds kicking things off on Saturday. Both opening acts find Blackberry Smoke lending a helping hand to upstarts, just as Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, Eric Church and recent internet whipping boy Zac Brown brought the Atlanta rockers added exposure in past years.

Proceeds from the Black Friday weekend shindig support children’s cancer research.